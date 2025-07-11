Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

