Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.21%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

