J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $156.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

