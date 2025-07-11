GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $98,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,775,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.