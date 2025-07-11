Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.