Matthew Boysen Purchases 1,848,004 Shares of Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA) Stock

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boysen acquired 1,848,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,632.04 ($10,942.13).
Matthew Boysen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Matthew Boysen acquired 251,996 shares of Gladiator Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,763.97 ($1,160.51).
Gladiator Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.29.
Gladiator Resources Company Profile
Gladiator Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Bendoc project located to the south of Delegate; and six exploration licenses covering approximately 1,814 square kilometers located in Tanzania, East Africa.
