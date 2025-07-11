ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.65.

ON opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

