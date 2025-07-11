Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $266.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $364.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.21.

NYSE:MOH opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $227.63 and a 52 week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

