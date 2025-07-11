Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen Sells 7,000 Shares

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $13,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,337,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,658.30. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shimmick Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $1.99 on Friday. Shimmick Corporation has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 9,647.06%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.