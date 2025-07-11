Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen Sells 7,000 Shares

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $13,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,337,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,658.30. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shimmick Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $1.99 on Friday. Shimmick Corporation has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Shimmick had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 9,647.06%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick

Shimmick Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Shimmick by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Shimmick by 21.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

