Critical Survey: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) versus Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) and Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Alabama Aircraft Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 2 10 0 2.83 Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Alabama Aircraft Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alabama Aircraft Industries is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 1.68% 3.85% 2.68% Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Alabama Aircraft Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Alabama Aircraft Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $1.16 billion 6.11 $16.30 million $0.13 355.92 Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions. The US segment refers to the unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control and communications system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994, and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company’s services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

