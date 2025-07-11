David Deitz Purchases 200,000 Shares of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Free Report) insider David Deitz acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,800.00 ($9,736.84).

Gullewa Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Gullewa alerts:

Gullewa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in Australia. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It also holds 1% royalty interest the Deflector Gold-Copper project and the Gullewa gold mine project.

Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.