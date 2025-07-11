David Deitz Purchases 200,000 Shares of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Free Report) insider David Deitz acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,800.00 ($9,736.84).
Gullewa Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.07.
Gullewa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gullewa
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.