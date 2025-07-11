Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 3,054 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $33,196.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,655,681 shares in the company, valued at $50,607,252.47. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, July 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,849 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $279,944.67.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,982 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $368,704.70.

On Monday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 43,937 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $474,519.60.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,062 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $335,469.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 35,213 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $381,356.79.

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,569 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $517,320.87.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.