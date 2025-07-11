Troy Wichterman Sells 877 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $19,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 185,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,944.16. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Troy Wichterman sold 1,042 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $24,695.40.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Troy Wichterman sold 583 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $13,094.18.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 247,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Wall Street Zen downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

