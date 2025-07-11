XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on XPO from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 46.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 24.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.