Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Sells $68,880.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,631.76. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Greif’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Greif by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.