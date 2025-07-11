ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.34. ARM has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.07, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 4.19.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.