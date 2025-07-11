Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,676 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $37,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 841,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,675,794.40. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $6,060.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 56 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,261.12.

On Friday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,958 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $44,015.84.

On Thursday, June 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 54 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $1,213.92.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $224.80.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,222 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $49,883.90.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11,071 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $247,879.69.

On Monday, June 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 553 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $12,331.90.

On Friday, June 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $17.92 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 88.11, a current ratio of 88.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.15). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

