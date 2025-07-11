Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Sells $24,440.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,621.36. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.48 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,114,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $19,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,192,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

