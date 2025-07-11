CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$30,760.24 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mihir Patel sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$30,760.24.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

CEU opened at C$7.22 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.54.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

