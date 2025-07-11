Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.