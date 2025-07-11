Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at $29,606,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

