Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 482 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 790.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $311.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

