Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,698 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Ossiam purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $225.15 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total value of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total value of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,687.30. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,860 shares of company stock worth $4,214,136. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.