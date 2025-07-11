Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,698 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Ossiam purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $225.15 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total value of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total value of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,687.30. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,860 shares of company stock worth $4,214,136. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

