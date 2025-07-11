Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1,443.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,860,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,318,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FOX by 307.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

