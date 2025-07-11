Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in FOX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,860,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $56.73 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

