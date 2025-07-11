Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

