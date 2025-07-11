Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.