Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 152.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 199.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FOX by 86.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

