The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $121.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

