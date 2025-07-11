Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.