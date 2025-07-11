ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.39.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 31.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 806,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ChargePoint by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 273,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 131.65% and a negative net margin of 65.79%. The company had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.