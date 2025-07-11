ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.39.
CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 5th.
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 131.65% and a negative net margin of 65.79%. The company had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
