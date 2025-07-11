TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 9,672 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

