StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $60.19 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $3,375,961.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,550.05. This represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 199,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $11,968,480.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 491,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,455,593.44. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,144 shares of company stock worth $24,154,401 over the last 90 days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

