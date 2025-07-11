RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $343.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RxSight by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

