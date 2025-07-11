Citigroup Downgrades Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Hold

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Keyence Stock Performance

Shares of KYCCF opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. Keyence has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $537.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.07.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

