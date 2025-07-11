Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

