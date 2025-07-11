Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $104.85 on Thursday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,278,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,980,508.80. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,367,915.20. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

