Evercore ISI Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $52.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. TPG has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -496.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 69.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TPG by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,254,000 after buying an additional 1,037,225 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of TPG by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,529,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,560,000 after buying an additional 4,548,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TPG by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,625,000 after buying an additional 2,541,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,669,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,619,000 after buying an additional 416,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

