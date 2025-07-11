Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Price

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of UMBF opened at $111.46 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 54.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,342,000 after buying an additional 2,570,283 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $144,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,029,000 after buying an additional 1,185,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $51,324,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

