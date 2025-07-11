Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of SNDX opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $845.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

