Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by Arete Research to “Strong Sell” Rating

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Arete Research to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.26.

Shares of CHTR opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications has a one year low of $294.39 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

