Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by Arete Research to “Strong Sell” Rating

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Arete Research to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.26.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.5%
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.