RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.