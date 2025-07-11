Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68.

