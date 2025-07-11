Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $45.56 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

