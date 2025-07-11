General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

