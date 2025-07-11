Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

DFIV stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

