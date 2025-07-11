Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

