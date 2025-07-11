Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

