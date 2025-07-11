Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPXL opened at $179.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $190.34.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.