Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 6.5%

BATS PJUN opened at $39.95 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $717.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

